Police: ‘Violent fugitive’ on the run found hiding in Coastal Georgia

By Graham Cawthon

KINGSLAND, Georgia (WJCL) — Police say they’ve captured a violent fugitive who was hiding out in Coastal Georgia.

According to the Kingsland Police Department, officers, along with help from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, were able to arrest Anthony Lazzaroni on Wednesday.

Lazzaroni, 36, was wanted out of Florida and was tracked, using FLOCK license plate camera technology, to a camper trailer in Kingsland. The information was relayed to Kingsland Police, who made the arrest.

“This swift action removed a dangerous individual from the community, preventing potential further criminal activity,” the Kingsland Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

As of Thursday, Lazzaroni was being held in the Camden County Public Safety Complex on a charge of fugitive from justice.

It’s unclear what charges he faces in Florida.

Lazzaroni has previously been listed in the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted List for charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. In 2024, he was arrested in Brevard County on drug charges.

