Newsom launches L.A. fire relief efforts with deadline extensions

By Sirisha Dinavahi

Click here for updates on this story

2/13/25 (LAPost.com) — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order to streamline Los Angeles fire relief efforts for survivors by reducing administrative barriers and extending critical deadlines for affected residents.

The order suspends various regulations and provides regulatory relief to help families access essential services, including childcare, education, rental housing, health care, and tax assistance as they work to rebuild their lives.

“As Los Angeles rises, we will continue to remove the barriers that would stand in the way,” Newsom said. “This executive order provides targeted relief from regulations that impact victims and would otherwise slow this community’s quick recovery.”

Key provisions of the order include extending deadlines for families to submit documentation for state-funded preschool and childcare programs, allowing healthcare providers more time to request service changes, and ensuring continued services for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The order also expands rental price gouging protections by covering leases of any duration. This change addresses reports of landlords offering 366-day leases to circumvent previous protections that only applied to leases of one year or less.

Additionally, the order adds three new ZIP codes to earlier executive orders that provide tax relief and prohibit real estate speculation. It exempts certain high-value rental properties from statutory rent caps to increase housing availability during recovery efforts.

This latest action builds upon a series of measures Newsom has implemented to accelerate recovery in the fire-affected regions. Previous orders suspended environmental review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act to expedite rebuilding efforts.

The state has also extended tax relief to affected residents and businesses. L.A. County taxpayers now have until Oct. 15 to file individual tax returns, while businesses received an extension from Jan. 31, 2025, to April 30 for sales and use tax filings. Property tax payment penalties and interest have been suspended for one year.

To address immediate housing needs, earlier executive orders streamlined the construction of accessory dwelling units and allowed for additional temporary housing options. Newsom also prohibited landlords from evicting tenants who share their rentals with displaced fire survivors.

The state has initiated debris removal and cleanup operations, with federal hazardous materials crews authorized to begin property cleanup. Additional measures focus on mitigating potential mudslides and flooding in burn areas through accelerated debris removal and hillside stabilization efforts.

California recently approved more than $2.5 billion in emergency response and recovery funding for L.A. The state launched a centralized resource hub at CA.gov/LAfires and established in-person Disaster Recovery Centers to support affected residents.

Newsom’s office has also implemented measures to protect fire survivors from predatory practices, including restrictions on price gouging for rent, hotel costs, and construction materials. An executive order specifically targets real estate speculators making unsolicited cash offers for damaged properties.

Small businesses received support through fee deferrals and requirement waivers designed to reduce recovery barriers. The state also focused on educational continuity by implementing measures to assist displaced students and affected schools.

Residents impacted by the L.A. firestorms can access federal disaster assistance through multiple channels. The Federal Emergency Management Agency accepts applications online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone at 800-621-3362, or through the FEMA mobile application. Assistance is available in more than 40 languages, including services for those using relay systems such as video relay service.

The comprehensive recovery initiative includes a private sector partnership called L.A. Rises, which coordinates rebuilding support from business leaders. State officials continue to monitor recovery needs and may implement additional measures as necessary.

The executive order addresses specific administrative challenges faced by service providers and residents. It removes caps on administrative costs for state-funded preschool programs and Community Development Block Grants while extending reporting deadlines for these programs.

Public officials in L.A. County received extensions for Fair Political Practices Commission report submissions. The order also terminates regulatory requirement suspensions for private firefighters and extends deadlines for disaster-related tax relief documentation. Residents can report violations of price gouging restrictions to the Office of the Attorney General. These protections cover essential goods and services needed during the recovery period, including construction materials and temporary housing costs.

The state’s response prioritizes both immediate relief and long-term recovery, with measures designed to address the complex challenges faced by fire-affected communities. Officials emphasize that additional support may be implemented as recovery needs evolve.

For the most current information about available resources and assistance programs, affected residents should visit the state’s centralized information hub at CA.gov/LAfires or contact their local Disaster Recovery Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.