Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man dies after being trapped in a palm tree, authorities say

By
Published 11:36 am

By KTNV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after getting trapped in a palm tree in east Las Vegas, authorities say.

Around 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, authorities with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) said they received an emergency call to the 2000 block of East Bonanza Road on reports of an unconscious man stuck in a palm tree about 25 feet in the air.

Authorities said the first unit arrived five minutes later and began efforts to rescue the trapped man. They said the man was still unresponsive upon responders’ arrival, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department also responded to the scene, and Las Vegas Metro Police were called to block traffic on Bonanza.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content