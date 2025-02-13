Former basketball player charged after mother found dead in backyard, officials say

By Stephanie Moore

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WYFF) — A former basketball player at the University of South Carolina is accused of killing his mother and leaving her in the backyard wrapped in towels and a blanket, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Authorities said on Monday they were called to a “disturbing scene” on 15th St. W. in the Mid-Westside area.

They said they found 51-year-old Erika Winford unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket and towels in the backyard.

She had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the home.

Eric Cobb, 28, was arrested while he was trying to leave the home where his mother was found dead, authorities said.

Following an interview, detectives said he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is now in custody at the Duval County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, “Cobb, a 6-foot-9 former college basketball standout, played for UConn and the University of South Carolina.”

Cobb played at South Carolina for the 2015-16 season.

He was dismissed from the team in April 2016 after being charged with assault for firing at an occupied car in a case involving a BB pellet gun. Click here to read more about that charge.

Cobb was also charged in April 2016 with simple possession of marijuana.

