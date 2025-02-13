Bill to make nursing mothers exempt from jury duty moves forward in Alabama Senate

By Riley Conlon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — A piece of proposed legislation spurred on by the complaints of two Jefferson County mothers is one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 76, which would make nursing mothers totally exempt from jury duty so long as they have a doctor’s note proving that they are still nursing, was moved along by a Senate committee Wednesday.

The bill, also known as “Parker’s Law,” was inspired by three-month-old Parker Brown whose mother sat down with WVTM 13 in January. She said a circuit court judge threatened to call DHR after she brought her three-month-old with her to report for jury duty.

Later that week, Randi Sanford, another Jefferson County mom, shared a similar story from December 2023 where she claimed that she was threatened in front of a room full of potential jurors with the possibility of an arrest warrant if she couldn’t make accommodations for her breast-feeding five-month-old.

Just days after those interviews aired, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an order requiring judges to have written procedures excusing breastfeeding mothers from jury duty.

“A nursing mother of an infant child clearly qualifies for the excuse from jury service” under the existing court codes, the order read. The justices added that the process of approving exemption “may be submitted by telephone, electronic mail, or in writing” ahead of jury selection.

All nine justices concurred with the order.

“An administrative rule can be easily reversed, but changing the law requires the support of the House, Senate and Governor,” said SB 76’s sponsor, state Sen. April Weaver.”

“Nursing mothers already face a unique set of stresses in their daily lives and worrying about being called for jury duty should not be one of them,” said Weaver. “My bill will offer nursing mothers solid, long-lasting protections that are carved into law.”

The bill has already gone through its second reading and has been placed on the calendar for further consideration.

