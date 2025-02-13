5 elementary school students treated after eating gummies with THC

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentukcy (WLKY) — Five Jefferson County Public Schools students had to be treated Wednesday after eating gummies that contained THC.

Wellington Elementary principal Brandi Carney sent an email to families about the incident.

She said that the student who ate the gummies didn’t appear to be fazed. EMS was called and performed a checkup alongside the school nurse.

It was determined the students did not need further medical attention after the checkups.

The parents of all five students were called and picked them up from school, Carney said.

“We have determined that one student brought a bag of the gummies to school and shared them with four classmates. The student brought the bag from home believing they were candy. The packaging has the name ‘LiiTT Exotics’ on it and could easily be mistaken for a bag of candy,” Carney said in the email.

She reminded parents to be careful with what their children have access to at home.

