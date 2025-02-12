Thousands without power amid reports of ice in mountain counties

By Kelly Doty

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Thousands are without power Wednesday morning as wintry weather and ice are reported around western North Carolina.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, more than 1,300 people in Buncombe County and more than 1,200 in Mitchell County are without power as of 9 a.m.

Viewer photos showed icing in Flat Rock (Henderson County) and Mitchell County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Buncombe, Henderson, Mitchell, Yancey, Polk, Rutherford, and McDowell counties.

