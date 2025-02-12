Tenants say they’re living in hazardous conditions at Bronx apartment

By Marcus Solis

Click here for updates on this story

BRONX (WABC) — Tenants in one Bronx apartment building are complaining about spotty heat and a host of other problems, as temperatures are expected to drop overnight with strong winds.

Tenants say the landlord of the building at 655 Burke Avenue in Williamsbridge is refusing to update outdated equipment.

“This is hazardous conditions for her to be living in,” building resident Benjamin Tifa said.

Tifa is talking about the landlord of the building where his 93-year-old aunt lives. She struggles to get up the stairs because the elevator doesn’t go to the top floor.

Residents say the elevator has been out of service for months.

They also said they have to cook with portable stoves because there’s no gas.

Residents also said there are holes in the building big enough for rats to enter the apartment.

“These people they don’t have a heart, they don’t really care to be they’re heartless and they’re a disgrace. They should be ashamed of themselves,” a resident said.

Residents said there’s a lack of consistent leaks, heat, and an infestation of rodents that leads to solutions like stuffing a piece of carpet in a hole in the ceiling.

Mohammad Hussan is 82 and is a dialysis patient.

“We shouldn’t have animals here in this building. We are human beings,” Hussan said.

Community activist Andy King said this is unacceptable.

“It’s just unacceptable and all anyone is asking for here is for help. That’s all we’re asking for is some help. Do right by the people that are paying the rent,” King said.

Howard Kohn of F&M Management told Eyewitness News, “I’m no slumlord,” and added the tenants are making false accusations despite the city filing 325 very real violations against the landlord.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.