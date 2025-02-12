Stitched in Strength: Veteran overcomes health battles to donate bears

By Bryan Hofmann

INGLESIDE, Texas (KRIS) — At 77, Diane Brady is a Marine Corps veteran whose life and home are filled with warmth, strength, and a deep sense of gratitude.

A teacher, a veteran, and a woman who has faced life’s challenges head-on, Brady radiates positivity and the belief that kindness is one of the most powerful gifts we can give to others.

“This house is a blessing, and we want to bless other people,” Brady said, sitting in her cozy Ingleside home, a place rich with memories and mementos from her past.

Among those mementos is a collection of stuffed animals, many of which were gifts from loved ones and friends, like the stuffed bears she received over the years — symbols of both love and laughter.

“You know how you get Valentine’s bears for the holidays?” Brady said, gesturing to the collection of soft, cuddly animals around her. “Before you know it, people just knew I liked bears.”

For Brady, these bears are more than just keepsakes. They remind her of joyful moments spent with family and friends and the love that has filled her life. As a former classroom teacher, Brady sees the stuffed bears as “eyes in the classroom,” a comforting and familiar presence in her home.

Some of the bears, however, stand out more than others. They were created by her friend and fellow veteran, Shawn Husted, a Navy veteran who has been making stuffed bears for about 50 years. While they’re often gifts for friends and family, she’s also made them for children in need.

“I’m pretty much doing it for Toys for Tots now,” Husted said. “But if something local comes up, I’ll contribute to that as well.”

Brady, a member of the Marine Corps League 430, has collaborated with Husted and others to collect gifts for the Toys for Tots program.

Over the years, Husted says she has made hundreds of bears — many of which are donated — but her work did not stop, even when health complications threatened her life.

In early 2024, Husted underwent a double bypass surgery. After the surgery, she had a stroke, and a week-long coma followed.

However, during her recovery, Husted’s determination to keep crafting bears never wavered.

“They weren’t counting on me being here, but I am. And I do it because I still can.” Husted said, referring to her craft.

Brady was not surprised by Husted’s resilience. “She couldn’t talk, she couldn’t walk. She couldn’t remember patterns to make bears, stitches. But she’s worked her way back,” Brady said. “I didn’t expect any bears this last time. But she had bears. She’s still recovering, but she had bears.”

For Brady, her friend’s story of resilience is more than just about overcoming obstacles. It is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with those who’ve made sacrifices for our country and continue to serve their communities.

“I want people to know that we’re appreciated. We love you,” Brady said. “And whatever your contribution is, whatever it’s needed.”

Through her connection with Husted, she hopes to inspire those around her to appreciate life, spread love, and support veterans.

