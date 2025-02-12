“Peeping Tom” suspect caught on camera has been arrested, police say

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI (WFOR) — An arrest has been made in a “Peeping Tom” investigation in Miami.

Sofia Galiano said she first saw the man on Jan. 24, around 8:30 p.m., when he approached her back window. She said she was in her room sleeping when she received a notification on her phone that someone was on the property.

According to the police, surveillance video shows the man, who they identified as 26-year-old Mike Jacques, walk into Galiano’s gated backyard and peer into the kitchen window.

“He comes straight to this back window. My curtains were closed. He’s looking in and he sees the camera and leaves,” Galiano said.

She said he then left the yard and when he walked past her front door she opened it and asked what he was doing.

“I was like, ‘Hey, can I help you? What are you doing here?’ And he said, ‘Oh, I was looking for something,'” Galiano said.

After the incident, Galiano put up “No Trespassing” signs and installed additional security cameras on her property, but she said the man returned.

She said on Feb. 9, she was home alone when she received another alert on her phone. In checking the security footage, she realized it was the same guy. On the video, Jacques is seen going into her backyard again, stepping on a concrete platform and peering into Galiano’s kitchen window, according to the arrest report. He then leaves the area.

Police said Galiano positively identified Jacques as the man who looked through her window from a photo lineup.

On Feb. 11, he was taken into custody. During question, police said Jacques admitted that he was the person in the surveillance video.

He has been charged with burglary and voyeurism.

Court records show Jacques was arrested in 2023 for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Galiano said she went to the Miami-Dade courthouse to file a restraining order against Jacques, but was turned away due to short staffing.

