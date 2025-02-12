Mississippi lottery player holds $10 million Powerball ticket

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Mississippi Lottery player from Petal has won $10 million, marking the largest lottery prize in the state’s history.

The winning ticket, purchased at Petal Food Mart, matched all five Double Play white balls plus the Double Play Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

This win is the fifth Double Play jackpot winner nationally since the feature launched on Aug. 23, 2021. The Mississippi Lottery introduced the Double Play feature in September 2023.

Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt called it a milestone for the state lottery, celebrating the historic win for both players and retailers.

