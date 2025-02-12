High school student’s disturbing searches lead to arrest for school threat

By WBBH Staff

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A 15-year-old Cypress Lake High School student was arrested after Lee County detectives found he communicated fantasies to carry out an attack.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 5, the school resource officer was notified of concerning behavior from a student identified as Jack Warrick.

The officer learned Warrick had a magazine depicting various firearms and made several comments while on school grounds.

After learning this, the school resource officer requested a review of the search history on Warrick’s school-issued Chromebook.

According to LCSO, the review revealed a disturbing search history that included a killer’s manifesto and articles on violent incidents and shootings.

LCSO’s School Threat Enforcement Team detectives then took over the investigation.

Detectives discovered Warrick made numerous searches about school shootings and mass casualty incidents over a short time.

LCSO said since Warrick’s actions disrupted several individuals during normal school functions, detectives established probable cause to issue a delinquency citation for disruption of a school function.

Detectives obtained search warrants for Warrick’s phone and laptop on Tuesday and discovered he communicated plans he fantasized about carrying out.

Warrick was arrested for transmitting an electronic threat to conduct an act of terrorism.

LCSO said this remains an active investigation as its School Threat Enforcement Team is working alongside the State Attorney’s Office.

