Business owner embraces “Gulf of America” name change

By Samantha Romero

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — At Captiva Island Pizza, owner Corban Chesnut isn’t just serving up slices—he’s making sure the ‘Gulf of America” name sticks.

Outside his shop, a handmade wooden post now points visitors in two directions. One arrow leads to his pizza shop, and the other points to the newly named “Gulf of America.”

The change follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which prompted Google and Apple Maps to update their labels from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America earlier this week.

“It was a labor of love,” Chesnut says. “Took me about three or four days to make.”

The sign has quickly become a photo-op favorite, drawing attention from visitors and fueling debate online.

“They think they think it’s fun and and they take a lot of pictures with it,” Chesnut says. “It was not intended for any controversy at all. It’s the Gulf of America, and how anybody could find that controversial is kind of confusing.”

