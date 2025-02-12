A ice cream shop teams up with an LA one to help victims of the LA wildfire

By Jonathan Hunter

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — David Alima is the founder of The Charmery, the Baltimore based ice cream shop.

He still feels for the people impacted by the LA wildfires.

“Watching the news, and seeing the devastation that was happening in LA with the wildfires, and wanted to see if there was one little thing we can do,” said Alima.

Alima came up with the perfect idea.

At The Charmery, they have an “Other People’s Ice Cream” series.

This is where the ice cream shop does their own take on another store’s flavor.

“So, we reached out to Sweet Rose Creamery, who is located in LA. They had a minute to talk to us, and they worked up this flavor,” said Alima.

Ana Saenz is the chef and operator at Sweet Rose Creamery.

“They’ll do a version of the caramel apple with peanut flavor that we have run in the past, and 20 percent of the proceeds they get from that flavor, they are going to donate to the California Community Foundation here in LA,” said Saenz.

Saenz says she was happy to partner with The Charmery.

“There are a lot of fundraisers around here. But, for someone out of state to be willing to help us out here in California, it warmed our hearts,” said Saenz.

Saenz says this is so important because she knows people who have been directly impacted by the fire.

Over at The Charmery, they plan to sell the flavor with the addition of pie until it sells out.

Again, 20 percent of the proceeds goes directly to the help people impacted by the fire.

