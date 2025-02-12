3-year-old hurt in crash that killed sister will be taken off life support, family says

By Alex Suckow

PLAINFIELD, Indiana (WLKY) — The child who was critically child in an Indiana crash that killed an infant will also die, as family says they are being taken off life support.

Police say S’doni Pettis was in a stolen car when he took off during a traffic stop and crashed into another car in Plainfield, Indiana last Wednesday. According to court records, data from the car showed it was going 95 mph approximately five seconds before the crash.

The other vehicle burst into flames.

A 2-month-old girl, Iris, died, and her 3-year-old brother, Ares, was pulled from the car with severe burns.

Recently, the family told our affiliate CBS4 in Indianapolis that Ares would be taken off life support and would not survive.

The children’s father was also hospitalized with broken ribs, a lacerated spleen, and fracture in his spine.

Pettis is being federally charged in the crash.

