Widower says ‘system is broken’ after wife’s killer gets 30 days in jail

By Dave Bohman

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — A judge sentenced a teenage driver to 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a woman while driving on a suspended license last year.

It’s been eight months since Caryn Chomsky, 44, died while on her morning run west of Boynton Beach last June.

The 30-day sentence is substantially less time than her family had hoped for.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman has been following the case closely and was in the courtroom for Monday’s sentencing.

Ayal Chomsky, the widower of Caryn Chomsky, has spent the past two months fighting the plea deal that prosecutors and the lawyer for the teen driver, Myles Scott, reached in the case.

By the time the victim’s family and friends arrived in court Monday morning, they had little hope the judge in the case would reject the plea deal.

“I stand before you today as the most broken man on this planet,” Ayal Chomsky told the court as he spoke at Scott’s sentencing.

He then faced Scott directly and said the following:

“We will use every single legal avenue to make sure that for the rest of your life, every school, every job, every person in your life knows that you killed Caryn,” Ayal Chomsky said.

He is still grieving the loss of his wife, a woman described as a community treasure.

Caryn Chomsky made national news 17 years ago when her mother became a surrogate and carried Caryn’s twins while Caryn fought cancer.

Last June, Caryn’s life ended when deputies said she was hit and killed by Scott while jogging along Atlantic Avenue west of Florida’s Turnpike at 7 a.m.

Deputies said the 19-year-old was driving without a license and said he fell asleep.

Prosecutors and Scott’s attorney agreed to a plea deal that included a 30-day jail sentence.

At the end of Monday’s hearing, Scott was taken to jail to begin his term.

“The system is broken, and it’s broken way beyond the judge,” Ayal Chomsky said after the sentencing. “The judge has limited powers. The State Attorney’s Office has limited powers.”

However, Ayal Chomsky said his fight is not over. He’s now suing Scott and Scott’s mother in civil court.

According to the lawsuit, Scott’s mother owned the car her son was driving at the time of the deadly crash.

Ultimately, Ayal Chomsky wants the law changed so that if someone is driving with a suspended license and injures or kills someone, the punishments should be stiffer.

