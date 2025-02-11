‘We just need you to come back’: Parents of teen at center of Amber Alert make statement

By Amy Fleury

BEAVER DAM, Wisconsin (WISN) — The parents of a pregnant Beaver Dam girl who is at the center of an Amber Alert released a statement on Facebook Monday evening.

Sophia Franklin, 16, is believed to be with 40-year-old Gary Day, of Arkansas.

“Sophie has been gone for a week. We don’t know what to do other than wait and pray. It’s a torment. Her absence is felt every moment,” the parents said. “There is so much on the horizon for you, Sophie. Hard things, yes, but good things, too. And your family is here for all of it. We aren’t going anywhere — we just need you to come back. Your value isn’t found in how much money you make, how hard you work, or even the affirmation of others. Sophie, you are a soul made by God fully known by God and entirely loved by God. You are a gift to us.

“For all our family and friends: THANK YOU. Please don’t stop sharing. Sophie needs to be home. Please let law enforcement know if you think of anything that might be significant in getting her back.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

