Train with 114 passengers on board crashes with semi-truck in Kings Mountain, officials say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WYFF) — An Amtrak train carrying 114 passengers and a semi-truck collided Tuesday morning in North Carolina.

Officials in Kings Mountain say the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Lewis Farm Road and Bessemer City-Kings Mountain Highway crossing.

There were 114 passengers on the train and no one, including the person in the truck, was injured.

The area will be shut down for an extended period. The train did not derail.

