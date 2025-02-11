Remembering Riverside Hospital: A Legacy and a Call for Change

By Latisha Rowe, M.D.

February 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Today marks what would have been the 100th anniversary of Riverside Hospital, originally founded as the Houston Negro Hospital in 1925. Established by Black doctors R.O. Roett, Charles Jackson, B.J. Covington, Henry E. Lee, and F.F. Stone, alongside philanthropist Joseph S. Cullinan, this hospital served the Houston community for 90 years before closing in 2015 due to financial and legal troubles. As Houston remains one of the most diverse cities in the nation, the absence of large African American medical practices or hospitals raises important questions. Why aren’t there more Black-owned medical groups? Are African American physicians reluctant to collaborate, or is there simply no demand for such institutions?

The Struggles of Building Black-Owned Medical Institutions

When I began my medical practice in 2014, I was both hopeful and naive. I envisioned a hybrid model that blended in-person and telemedicine services. My first office was in Third Ward at Emancipation and Blodgett—an area some labeled as “the hood,” but to me, it was home. I had never met a Black doctor growing up, and I wanted to change that for the children in my community.

However, stability was elusive. Within a year, I moved to St. Joseph’s Medical Building, an opportunity I couldn’t refuse. But soon after, we were locked out without warning. I relocated to Westside Surgical Hospital in River Oaks, only to hear whispers from janitors and nurses about its impending closure. They were right. Without notice, my furniture disappeared, and I was left to rebuild once more.

The Heights Hospital was my next stop, where I worked alongside four other colleagues, serving nearly 100 patients a day during the COVID-19 pandemic. But yet again, we arrived one morning to find the doors locked, an eviction notice posted. The CEO had already moved on, leaving us stranded. Emotionally and physically exhausted, I questioned whether I could continue practicing at all.

The Birth of Honeycomb Clinic

Determined to create something lasting, I pursued the purchase of a property at 4825 Almeda Road. It wasn’t even listed for sale when I first found it, but I believed it was meant for me. Months later, it became available, and by God’s grace, I secured it. After nearly two years without a practice or income, I finally opened Honeycomb Clinic. Yet, challenges persisted. Insurance companies denied claims, and patients, caught in the bureaucratic struggle, often couldn’t pay their balances. Balancing payroll with keeping the lights on became an ongoing battle.

The Case for Black-Owned Medical Networks

African Americans experience significant health disparities: Lower life expectancy Higher mortality rates from chronic conditions Disproportionate impact from infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS Increased risk of pregnancy complications and infant mortality Greater prevalence of mental health conditions, yet lower rates of treatment Reduced access to healthcare due to affordability, long wait times, and geographic barriers Research shows that African American patients prefer and are more likely to adhere to treatment plans from Black physicians. So why aren’t there more Black-owned medical groups? Would the patient volume at major hospitals drop if African American-owned clinics flourished?

After over a decade in medicine, I’m convinced the system makes it increasingly difficult for Black physicians to establish and sustain independent practices. Many institutions benefit from having a few token Black doctors to attract African American patients, ensuring these large medical systems remain profitable.

The Future: Investing in Black-Owned Healthcare

The need is clear. The desire is there. I see it in my patients’ eyes, in their whispered words of encouragement, in their high-fives and heartfelt affirmations.

So, how do we make this happen?

I may not have all the answers, but I have one solution: Honeycomb Clinic. Join us in building a future where Black-owned medical institutions can thrive, ensuring better healthcare outcomes for our communities.

The journey continues, and the fight is far from over.

