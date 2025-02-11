Middle school teacher fired after she was accused of stalking student

By Isabel Litterst

Click here for updates on this story

CLAREMONT, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Claremont Middle School teacher is being held in jail after the superintendent said she violated a court order to stay away from a student.

Superintendent Christopher Pratt sent a letter to parents Monday saying that the district decided to fire Erin Mullen, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, after she was accused of contacting a student after a judge told her not to.

Mullen was served a temporary stalking protective order on Feb. 5 ordering her to stay away from a middle school student, police said. A Claremont police officer learned that she allegedly violated the order, and she was arrested shortly after.

Mullen is being held at Sullivan County House of Corrections in lieu of bail.

Pratt addressed the issue in his letter to parents.

“At SAU 6, the safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities,” Pratt said in the letter. “We take this matter very seriously, and I assure you that this behavior will not be tolerated in our schools.”

Pratt said in the letter that he plans to take steps to have Mullen’s teaching license revoked.

Coreen Price, who is a parent in the district, said she’s not satisfied with the district’s response to Mullen’s arrest.

“I don’t like it. I think it’s sick, and I just don’t feel comfortable with him even going back to school,” Price said.

Carrie Roberts is another parent who received the letter from the district. She said her son is in Mullen’s seventh-grade science class at Claremont Middle School.

Roberts said she is concerned about the safety of her child after hearing her son’s teacher was arrested and accused of stalking.

“I trust the school to keep my kid safe, and I don’t feel like that’s happening,” Roberts said.

News 9 spoke with Tyler Sullivan, a current substitute teacher who works in the district. He said Mullen’s arrest sheds a poor light on what teachers strive to do for their students every day.

“It’s important to remember that the vast majority of those of us who work in the schools are committed to the well-being and success of the students,” Sullivan said.

Pratt said a thorough investigation is underway, and he will be submitting Mullen’s name to the state to have her New Hampshire teaching license revoked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.