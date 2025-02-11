Florida judge sides with school district over mom with OnlyFans account who sued over volunteer ban

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A circuit judge in Orange County has sided with the public school district after a mother of two students sued when she was let go from volunteering over her OnlyFans account.

In 2021, Victoria Triece had two children at Sand Lake Elementary School. She’d been volunteering for five years, but was told she could no longer donate her time or spend more time on campus with her kids. Her occupation, working in the adult entertainment industry, was the reason why.

“Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged, and so isolated,” she told WESH 2 in 2021.

In 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools.

“It’s been extremely difficult. I feel like the one joy in my life, you know, was taken straight from my hands for no actual reason,” Triece said in 2023.

The then-31-year-old OnlyFans model was posting sexually explicit images on the subscription site.

“The reason that I even started OnlyFans was because I didn’t want a 9 to 5,” Triece said. “I wanted to still be involved. I went through a crazy breakup. I wanted to still go to school with them and be with them 24/7 and be as involved in their lives as I could be without being away from them. They’re everything to me.”

Court documents show a judge ruled on Jan. 29 the mother does not have “a right” to volunteer in the district’s program, and eligibility does not guarantee volunteer placement and/or employment with Orange County Public Schools.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.