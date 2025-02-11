Feral hogs caught on camera in PGA National

By Terri Parker

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPBF) — When Adam Kirschenbaum checked his Ring camera video this weekend – he was startled to see a passel of wild hogs marching across his cul-de-sac.

Kirschenbaum thought it was so unusual that he posted it on Next Door.

His neighbors were quite surprised – for one thing, the hogs had torn up part of their front yard, rooting for food. Plus, no one here in the golfing community of PGA National had seen hogs wandering around before.

“I’ve never heard of hogs — we have all sorts of animals, lots of birds, bunny rabbits, but we’ve never seen hogs,” said Lorna Chatwin, whose yard was damaged.

Feral hogs can be a big problem. And nervous neighbors who welcome most wildlife aren’t sure what to make of these new interlopers.

“My husband says they are very destructive,” said Carolyn Isaac.

“They will root up a whole golf course, and they’re not very nice.”

But it’s not surprising they have made their way here to PGA National, home of the Cognizant Classic.

The neighborhood borders preserve areas to the west.

And Amy Kight, CEO of the Busch Wildlife sanctuary says feral hogs are showing up in more and more suburban areas.

“As we develop previously undeveloped land, you’re going to chase all sorts of wildlife out of there,” said Kight.

The hogs are particularly destructive to agriculture – they can rip up large swaths of farmland in hours.

Trappers keep busy trying to keep them away. In many states, hunting them is a serious priority as the hogs breed several times a year, and they multiply rapidly.

But so far, here at PGA National, people aren’t panicking.

“We don’t want to hurt these poor guys that are just trying to find a place or hurt our house, so what do we do?” asked Isaac.

WPBF 25 News Investigative Reporter Terri Parker called management at PGA National to see if the hogs have done any damage to the resort’s golf courses, but no one has yet replied.

Experts caution you to stay away from wild hogs as they carry diseases and can be aggressive if cornered.

