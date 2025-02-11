99-year-old Miami Heat fan attends first game

By Mike Cugno

MIAMI (WFOR) — While Miami Heat players warmed up for Monday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center, a special fan who is 99 years young geared up for her first Heat game.

Longtime Heat fan Marie Paradis finally made it to the team’s house for the first time.

“I’m quite excited, especially,” Paradis said.

She’ll be 100 in May, so her nephew Dan wanted to make sure she got to a game.

“I just flew in from the Super Bowl last night just to bring her to the game tonight,” Dan Cunlif said.

“So I flew in and brought her to this game. She loves all the players, never misses a game and she was just telling me this summer how much she loves it. I was like, I have to get her to a game. She’s coming up on 100. This is a special event for her.”

Making her visit extra special was getting to actually meet players coming off the court.

First Terry Rozier stopped by then Kevin Love, Andrew Wiggins and finally Nikola Jovic. She had marching orders for him.

“Make some baskets!” Paradis said.

“I will, I will for you. I will!” Jovic said.

Before moving to South Florida, 40 years ago, Marie was actually a Celtics fan.

“Did you like Pat Riley while he was with the Lakers?” she was asked.

“He was OK, ha, ha,” Paradis said.

She’s OK with Pat Riley, but she loves Tyler Herro, even got a little bashful when we brought him up.

“Anything to say to Tyler Herro if you could?” she was asked.

“Hi, ha, ha,” Paradis said.

