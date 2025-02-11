2 fishermen recognized for saving man from car submerged in Cane River Lake

By KTBS Staff

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — Two Rapides Parish fishermen didn’t win their fishing tournament Saturday, but they did win the admiration of others when they ditched their fishing rods to save a life.

And now Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright is recognizing the the two men for their heroic actions to pull a man from his car after it crashed into the water.

“We believe the prompt and selfless actions of these two young men saved the life of the elderly driver who was struggling and disorientated as the vehicle was beginning to submerge,” Wright said.

The crash happened around noon on Cane River Lake when an 80-year-old man, who was southbound on state Highway 494 near the Bermuda community, veered off the road and went down an embankment into the water.

Brock Newcomb, 32, and Tyler Dauzat, 35, both of Deville, were fishing in a tournament on the lake just north of the crash site. They were having little luck so they decided to move further south down river.

As the rounded a bend, they initially thought they saw a boat but quickly realized it was a car in the water. Without hesitation, said Wright, Newcomb and Dauzat raced to the car in their boat and saw the man inside as it began to submerge.

They yelled to the man to lower the driver’s door window or they’d have to break it. The man lowered the window and appeared disoriented. He had a laceration on his face.

Dauzat and Newcomb attempted to get the man out but it appeared his feet were tangled or caught. But they didn’t stop, Wright said. They caught the man by his belt and pulled him through the window to safety onto their boat.

Soon afterwards, they transported him to the Shell Beach boat launch for medical aid.

Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police, Cane River Patrol, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the NPSO Dive Team responded to the scene.

Afterward, Dauzat and Newcomb remained humble, downplaying their actions, Wright said, adding they did what anyone would do.

“We saw someone in need and did our best to help. We’re just glad we were able to get him out of there,” the duo said.

The man was taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries and later transferred to a Lafayette hospital in stable condition.

“What Brock and Tyler did was nothing short of heroic. They risked their own safety to help a stranger in need, and without their intervention, the outcome could have been much worse. We are incredibly grateful for their swift response and bravery,” Wright said.

Newcomb and Dauzat have been recognized by law enforcement and local residents for their actions. Their rescue serves as a reminder of the selflessness and courage that can emerge in moments of need, and their actions have certainly left a lasting impact on the Natchitoches community, Wright said.

Newcomb and Dauzat didn’t win the fishing tournament.

“But they had a huge win for the day. They saved a life,” Wright said.

