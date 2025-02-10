New Orleans protestors gather outside Superdome after President Trump attended Super Bowl

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Protestors were seen outside of the Superdome after President Donald Trump attended the Super Bowl.

The group of protestors were seen on Poydras Street near the Caesars Superdome.

The protestors held signs and chanted while the president watched the game inside.

They were calling for awareness on a variety of issues, including ICE raids and Trump’s proposals for the conflict in Gaza.

Inside the Superdome, Trump was met with applause and cheers.

