At least 48 people displaced after fire damages 8 row homes in York County

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) — A fire ripped through multiple row homes in York County on Sunday evening.

A row home in the 300 block of West Cottage Place in York City caught fire just before 6 p.m.

According to York City Fire Chief Bill Sleeger, flames fully engulfed the home. It took crews about 45 minutes to control the blaze.

At least 48 people displaced Sleeger said a total of eight row homes were damaged by the fire.

At least 32 adults and 16 children were displaced, according to the American Red Cross.

WGAL Reporter Ed Weinstock spoke to Exene Daphnis, one of the residents affected who called 911 and went door-to-door to alert fellow neighbors of the blaze.

“I started banging on doors, calling people, banging on doors, calling them and telling them the roof is on fire, got them out as fast as I could,” Daphnis said.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

