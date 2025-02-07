Southwest Detroit businesses say they are struggling amid ICE efforts: “We want to be here”

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Detroit’s bustling immigrant business community says it is struggling as many owners cope with the White House’s series of executive orders and announcements.

“My salon is based on my community, so we decided to stay so we can serve our community,” Araceli Hernandez, who runs Florbella Salon on Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit, said.

Since the initial calls to ramp up immigration agent efforts across the country two weeks ago, Hernandez says her typically busy salon is now struggling to get by.

“I’m really worried about what’s going to happen with my business in the next couple of months. So, I don’t know if we’re going to shorten our hours or stay open,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says a significant portion of her customers are undocumented and the unknowns are keeping many away.

“Now they’re just waiting to see if everything slows down, or just holding on to their little money, or whatever they can do to just hold on and not come out,” said Hernandez.

The head of the Southwest Detroit Business Association says sales in the community have declined nearly immediately.

Laura Chavez says many owners have had to adjust their business models, doing whatever they can to ensure the safety of their customers.

“They’re having to pivot, and I’ll say that they’re pivoting in a way that they did, similar to when the pandemic happened,” said Chavez. “How do we continue to stay in business? How do we continue to provide the essential resources or services when people are not leaving their homes?”

Hernandez concurs.

“We are a big part of the economy here in the United States. We are all American. We feel like we are American. We want to be here, and we want to serve the community,” said Hernandez.

Chavez says she is concerned that these fears may leave lasting impacts.

“I don’t know that the rest of the city understands what’s actually happening here in southwest Detroit, the actual impact that it could potentially have on this vibrant, beautiful, diverse community,” she said.

