Mavericks fans channel anger over Luka Doncic trade into "Sell the Team" beer.

By Robbie Owens

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — It’s been a few days, but the passionate – okay, let’s call it angry – reaction from Mavericks fans to the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers is not easing.

Some would say that fan resentment toward team management is still brewing.

And it’ll soon be coming to a frosty glass near you, thanks to a new creation from Celestial Beerworks, a brewery in Dallas’ Design District.

“Oh my gosh, it was such a shocking discovery!” said co-owner Molly Reynolds, referring to the Doncic trade.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s an April Fools’ thing.’ Like, no, it’s not April Fools. I mean, just craziness!” said Reynolds.

Along with the disbelief, there was downright dismay. Then a staffer – known as a “Startender” – knew just how to rally the Celestial Beerworks team.

“Hunter messaged us maybe like an hour or two later,” said Reynolds, “and was like, ‘We need to do a beer called ‘Sell the Team.'”

It didn’t take long for that idea to ferment. Sure, some would call it savvy marketing, but Hunter Ostdick said he’s also a lifelong Mavericks fan.

“My dad has a photo of me at about two feet tall in a Jason Kidd jersey,” said Ostdick. “And now? There’s a very deep pain in my heart right now. I don’t trust what’s going on. It feels like a very big betrayal,” said Ostdick.

For Mavericks fans looking for something new to absorb those salty tears, ‘Sell the Team’ is in the tanks right now.

“Celestial is certainly known for our hazy IPAs, which are juicy, soft, typically very tropical tasting IPAs,” said Reynolds. “So we decided on making a double hazy IPA. One of our staff members, our cellarman Hayden, was like, ‘oh, you need to make it 7.7 for the number 77,'” said Reynolds.

The taproom is located near a DART train stop on the route to the American Airlines Center, so staffers said they are a regular watering hole for fans.

“Maybe excited is not the right word, but it seems like people are kind of commiserating with us,” said Reynolds. “Everyone is sending all their ‘tears emojis’ and ‘oh my gosh, I’m so happy you’re doing this.’ Like, I need something to drown my sorrows. So whether it’s excitement or just like misery loves company, we’re certainly seeing a lot of interest either way,” said Reynolds.

The Beerworks team wants to be clear that their love for Luka does not mean they’re hating on the new big man in town, Anthony Davis.

“Anthony Davis is a great player,” said Ostdick. “Fantastic. All pro. He’s great. And honestly, everything I’ve heard, he’s a great guy as well. It’s not about him. He got done dirty just like everybody else in this trade,” said Ostdick.

It is, fans said, about missing Luka.

“We were spoiled,” said Ostdick. “We were spoiled with Mark. We were spoiled with Dirk. So I’m sure that plays into it because we thought he was going to be here. He wanted to be here. Like I said earlier, it’s rare to find those guys that have that loyalty. There’s only one Dirk, and there’s only one Luka,” said Ostdick.

“Sell the Team” will be out of the tank and ready for fans to drown their sorrows on Feb. 21.

“Pour one out for the homie,” said a still miserable Ostdick. “Hopefully it’ll at least give some people some comfort, because it is a potentially franchise-altering decision. You know?”

Yes. We know. See you on the 21st.

