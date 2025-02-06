Man arrested for intentionally sparking deadly fire in remote Riverside County

By Dean Fioresi

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A man was arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires in Riverside County this week, one of which burned a trailer at a mobile home resort and killed one person, according to authorities.

Both fires were reported on Monday a little before 4:45 p.m. near the Jojoba Hills RV Resort, which is located in the 45100 block of Highway 79 in Aguanga, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the location and found flames burning at a storage yard at the west end of the resort and inside of a trailer, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

They were able to quickly contain the fire burning at the storage yard, which had briefly spread into some vegetation on a nearby hillside, thanks to a lack of wind in the area and help from a Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter. Both were completely contained by 6 p.m.

After discovering the victim’s body the next morning after the fire was extinguished, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigators were called to the scene. They received reports that there was a suspicious person near the location, where they made contact with 48-year-old Garett Preston Young.

Deputies say that they were able to find enough evidence that he was arrested on Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m. They did not relay what that information was.

Young was booked on suspicion of homicide and other arson-related charges and is being held on $1 million bail, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact RSO’s Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-1777.

