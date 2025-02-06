Colorado hospitals comply with Trump’s transgender health order as families scramble to seek care

By Sarah Horbacewicz

COLORADO (KCNC) — Hospitals in Colorado have begun responding to new federal mandates from President Trump restricting transgender rights. Denver Health says it’s complying with the order to maintain access to federal programs, but families across the state are grappling with the impact.

One Boulder family, fearful for their safety, spoke anonymously about their struggles.

“We’re terrified. I can’t get her out of the country and I can’t get her care,” said a Boulder father, identified only as Manny. “It seems like a death sentence to me.”

Manny’s 16-year-old daughter, who’s transgender, has received gender-affirming care for years. But that will end this month due to the federal order.

“We have enough time to maybe get one more shot,” he said.

With local hospitals no longer providing treatment and their insurance no longer covering it, the family is looking for alternatives.

“The out-of-pocket cost is over $200,000, which we’re willing to do,” Manny said. “We’ll take on the debt. I have doctors that verify with writing that these are all treatments that we need to keep her alive and I can’t do anything.”

Facing limited options, Manny and his family bought plane tickets to leave the country in search of political asylum.

“I don’t care if it’s a third-world country. Let me sleep in a box and keep my daughter safe,” he said.

Before Mr. Trump took office, they applied for passports. But his daughter’s never arrived. Instead, the U.S. Department of State sent a letter asking if they wanted to confirm “female” as the gender marker. Manny said yes, but then he said the application “got locked up.”

The family then attempted to change the passport gender marker to male to comply with the new classification required under Mr. Trump’s order, but the passport remains stuck in the system.

“Constitutionally, as an American citizen, she’s allowed to have one,” Manny said. “And there’s no resources right now for us to be able to pursue any line forward, a. to get her to safety without a passport, or b. to provide her care.”

Their flight is booked for Monday, but Manny doesn’t know if they’ll be able to board.

“Being the parent, I hurt seeing her hurt,” he said, his voice breaking. “But I can’t imagine how she really hurts.”

U.S. Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse’s office says it has received multiple similar requests for assistance. After being contacted about Manny’s case, Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, said his working to help the family.

On Mr. Trump’s first day back in office, he issued a sweeping order stating that the government would only recognize two sexes: male and female. The U.S. State Department subsequently stopped granting requests for new or updated passports with gender markers that do not conform to that definition.

Mr. Trump says the orders are meant to protect women.

“Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety and well-being,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Mr. Trump also signed an order aimed at cutting federal support for gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19. The order restricts access to puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and surgical procedures. It also bars some insurance companies from covering such treatments, prompting hospitals nationwide to pause gender-affirming care for minors.

A group of transgender minors and their families have filed a lawsuit against Mr. Trump, arguing the executive action discriminates based on sex and transgender status.

