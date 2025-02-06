Baseball umpire school molds next generation of officials

By Kendall Hyde

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPTV) — A program that started 18 years ago in Fort Pierce has found its home.

The Umpire Placement Course is a professional umpire school that allows attendees to compete for positions at MLB partner leagues and college spring leagues.

Every year, before the start of the baseball season, the Umpire Placement Course visits Fort Pierce with one goal.

“We place the guys that may not be ready for professional baseball … but still want the chance to work in the collegiate level,” Jamal Allen, a minor league umpire and UPC Instructor, said.

UPC is a four-month curriculum condensed into an accelerated six-day program.

“That rule book, man, you just don’t know. I thought the game was simple: put the bat on the ball, and you play a little game of catch,” said Brandon Laine, a UPC attendee who’s first love was baseball.

Laine played from Little League to college but has now hung up his cleats. He has now picked up a rule book and is hoping to land a Major League umpiring job.

“So many techniques like footwork stuff, rulebook applications and just so much on how the game is run that, as a player, you never see,” Laine said.

During the course, for six days umpires are put into game-like situations.

The best 20 to 30 umps will be selected to work at MLB partner leagues and college ball.

“This experience, in general, has been excellent. There’s nothing like it besides pro-school,” UPC umpire Blake McKnight said.

Every instructor is a current professional umpire providing first-hand knowledge, allowing attendees to measure their skills.

“I think that I have the potential to be a high-level college umpire,” McKnight said. “I still want to work on some independent ball, and I really want to try and make it in professional baseball.”

