Woman regifts presents to seniors who need an emotional boost

By Shardaa Gray

PARK FOREST, Illinois (WBBM) — Sometimes, people find themselves with gifts they may not have wanted — from Christmas or other holidays.

One woman from south suburban Flossmoor has found a way to regift such items to people who might need a little pick-me-up. She passed out the gifts to seniors at Victory Centre in Park Forest on Tuesday.

Jennifer Molski runs a unique gift recycling program called “Leave it for Love.” When Molski got married, she presented gifts to her friends.

Years later, one of those friends regifted her gift. But Molski wasn’t upset.

Instead, she was tickled, because she founded an organization that harnessed the concept of regifting to brighten the holiday season for older people who can sometimes feel left out, forgotten, and lonely.

“It brings joy, happiness knowing that there’s someone out there that actually cares about us out here,” said Robin Miller, who received a gift.

Molski has given carloads of treats, trinkets, perfumes, bath products, and decorations since 2003.

“Older adults, who I’m very fond of, the need is there all year long,” she said. “Our program is geared towards low-income, sometimes isolated older adults. So who doesn’t need a pick-me-up?”

Molski said she has collected 500 gifts this year, all donated by residents in Flossmoor and Homewood. Over the years, she has gathered thousands of presents.

“We estimate probably around somewhere in the number of about 10,000 gifts have been redistributed over the years,” Molski said.

Molski has regifted presents for good at adult centers in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and south suburban Chicago Heights. This year’s choice was Victory Centre in south suburban Park Forest because Molski is friends with Joe Dietz, who lives there.

“They’re helping a lot of people, and you know, they’re not asking for money,” Dietz said.

Gloria Pollard is 92 years old — one of the oldest residents at Victory Centre. She was beyond grateful for the kind gesture.

“What a wonderful spirit she has,” Pollard said of Molski, “and it’s good to see that somebody is caring for somebody else.”

Molski is still accepting presents for regifting through the end of February 2025. They can be dropped off at Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery, at 1035 Sterling Ave. in Flossmoor, during business hours.

