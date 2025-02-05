Store owner bound with duct tape, held at gunpoint in robbery, Leominster police say

By John Atwater, Phil Tenser

Click here for updates on this story

LEOMISTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police are searching for two men after a Massachusetts business owner was bound with duct tape and held at gunpoint during a robbery.

The robbery of Sam & Friends, located at 710 North Main St. in Leominster, was reported at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, the Leominster Police Department said.

“The owner of the store was bound by his hands and ankles with duct tape and held at gunpoint,” police wrote in a statement.

The owner told WCVB that one of the men came in asking to use a charger for his phone, but then leaped over the counter and threatened the owner with a gun.

Police described both suspects as Hispanic men, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35. They were using a blue or gray early 2020s Honda CR-V with stolen Pennsylvania license plate JHL3804.

One of the men is between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches tall, police said. He had dark hair and was wearing a navy baseball hat with a logo, black pants, a black puffy jacket with “GUESS” in white lettering on the left sleeve, orange and pink sneakers, sunglasses, and a blue medical mask.

The other man was described as being between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said he was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black cargo pants with a gray belt, black Nike sneakers, and sunglasses.

The store owner said he’s never been held up in the decades he’s been in business, and is hoping police can catch the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to contact Det. John Bouchard at (978) 534-7560. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Leominster Police Department by texting the keyword LPDMATIP and your tip to 847411.

“Please do not attempt to approach these individuals as they are considered to be armed and dangerous,” police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.