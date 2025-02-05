Man pleads guilty to setting guard shack on fire at FBI Chicago office

By WLS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — A man plead guilty after video shows him setting a guard shack on fire at the FBI’s Chicago office.

Security cameras captured James Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it in November 2022. The station erupted in flames.

Chicago firefighters said they put out the fire at 2111 West Roosevelt Road quickly with hand pumps.

On Tuesday, Lofton pled guilty to depredation of government property.

He will be sentenced in May.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.