Attorney Confirms Homicide Ruling in Death of Marcy Correctional Inmate Robert Brooks

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) — The death of a Marcy Correctional Facility inmate, who was beaten by correctional staff in December, has been ruled a homicide by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s office.

The family attorney for Robert Brooks, Elizabeth Mazur from Chicago, confirmed this with NEWSChannel 2 this morning.

She also stated that the cause of “death is compression of the neck and multiple blunt force injuries.”

NEWSChannel 2 attempted to obtain this information from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s office, but our reporters were informed that they would not release that specific detail.

We also called the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, which is handling this case, to find out if they have a statement on potential criminal charges against anyone involved, but our reporters were told, “We cannot comment on a pending investigation.”

Mazur’s firm, Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, LTD, said, on behalf of the Brooks family, “The autopsy report confirms what was already clear: Robert Brooks’s violent death was a homicide. We look forward to the prosecution of those responsible. In the meantime, we are pushing forward with our fight for justice for Mr. Brooks and his family.”

