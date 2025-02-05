Arrest made after 9-year-old boy shot and killed in Newark

By WABC Staff

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Newark over the weekend.

Yasin Morrison, who had autism and was non-verbal, was killed Friday evening while on the doorstep of his grandparents’ home.

Morrison was shot when he, his 3-year-old sister and another man were getting out of a car as the kids were getting ready to spend the weekend with their grandmother as they usually do.

On Wednesday, officials announced Jesse J. Dunbar II, 36, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault among other charges.

He is also charged with shooting an adult male.

“The killing of any persons is a tragic occurrence, but it is particularly heinous when an innocent 9-year-old child loses their life to all-too-common senseless violence,” said Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

