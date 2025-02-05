Ancient petroglyphs nearly 3,000 years old vandalized in Emery County

By Jeff Tavss

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A destructive trend that has become a common occurrence in Utah has once again turned up after ancient petroglyphs were found vandalized in Emery County.

Graffiti was found etched across four petroglyphs at the Buckhorn Draw Pictograph Panel in the San Rafael Swell. The Utah Bureau of Land Management said the site has been there for possibly 3,000 years.

“Silvia P” was the wording in the vandalism that is now being investigated by the agency’s Price field office.

“Vandalizing archaeological sites erases our past and denies future generations the chance to experience history firsthand,” the agency said on social media.

In the past few months, multiple examples of vandalism have been found at Utah historical sites, including one that led to the arrest of a woman who had defaced the etchings on the Wire Pass Trail in Kane County.

