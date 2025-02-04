Some Greenville, South Carolina, businesses close as part of ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

By Rey Llerena, Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

BEREA, South Carolina (WYFF) — Some businesses in Greenville, South Carolina, are closed Monday as part of the “A Day Without Immigrants” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration and deportation policies.

Customers at La Unica International Supermarket in Berea were greeted with a sign in Spanish explaining the closure, which affects locations in both North and South Carolina.

“We don’t want to cause disorder, and that’s not the plan,” said Paola Rogers, the CEO of Hispanos Comunidad. “The plan is not to to do anything against the the rules but to also create awareness.” Another business in the same plaza, Las Meras Tortas, is also closed in solidarity.

Tacos La Patrona, in Inman, posted on Facebook that the restaurant would be closed on Monday. “This day serves as a powerful reminder of the contributions and importance of Hispanic voices in our community,” the post said. “We believe in standing together to promote understanding and inclusion. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to serving you again soon!”

The protest aims to highlight the impact of Hispanic communities on the local economy.

Some immigrant communities across the U.S. asked people to not show up for work or school and not to spend money as part of the day of protest.

“What we hear is that it’s intended to get rid of criminals, but what we’re seeing is that it’s actually impacting innocent families,” said Cesar Salas, the development and public relations coordinator for the Hispanic Alliance. “I know that recently we heard that churches are now not a safe space.”

Other businesses around the Berea area that were also closed included nail salons, barber shops and insurance companies.

“Once you get rid of that, this is what you would see,” Salas said. “You’re not going to have all the food. You’re not gonna have the culture. You’re not going to have the music and the community that we’re, perhaps, used to seeing around us.”

Rogers also said the protest is an attempt to make sure all immigrants are not lumped into the same group as criminals the Trump administration is looking to target for deportation.

“Support the idea that we’re not all in the same bag and see us as individuals,” she said.

The Hispanic Alliance said they have multiple resources available for immigrants in the Upstate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.