North Bay residents on high alert for flooding ahead of atmospheric river event

By Tim Johns and Luz Pena

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — The Arroyo Corte Madera del Presidio Creek is one of the main creeks flowing through Mill Valley, which runs alongside many homes and businesses. Monday, residents are watching the creek closely.

“Our garage had, we think, about a foot of water. I say that because that where the lines were in some of the boxes and then our backyard had flooding,” said Lars Monroe, Mill Valley resident.

Lars Monroe has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. In December, his garage was one of many impacted by the overloaded Sycamore Pump Station where several pumps failed, leading to major flooding here.

“One of the water pumps a little bit of ways from here, was just not functioning but at the same time, we’ve had so much rain in the 24 hour period or so before the flooding. I can only guess what the pumps would’ve done to help if had they been working,” said Monroe.

The Mill Valley Police Department sent a weather advisory to all its residents urging them to be prepared following the National Weather Service Flood Watch alert for Marin County and the City of Mill Valley.

Earlier Monday, crews worked to remove a large oak tree that fell just outside the Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa.

With strong winds expected through Tuesday, officials say it’s likely even more will tumble.

“We anticipate certainly some roadside sluffing, debris in the roadways. So again when people are driving be really careful and conscious out there,” said Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire District Division Chief.

The Southern Marin Fire District is ready to deploy an additional five engines, and the local office of emergency services water team is on standby.

Luz Pena: “Are there any problematic areas that you guys are going to be focused on specifically today?

“We are going to be focusing on the Sycamore triangle area and the streams and creeks in Mill Valley. We are going to have our engines and our utility pickups patrolling through the evening,” said Battalion Chief Travis Fox with the Southern Marin Fire District.

In the meantime, sandbags, plastic tarps and watchful eyes are what many here are used to.

“This is the calm between the storms, but it will get as high as another 3 feet higher than this, so what happens is that it gets blocked by that overpass right there and the water goes around the house and then back into the street into the storm system,” said Doug Sanders, Mill Valley resident.

Another concern is the wind. First responders are urging the public to be careful and call 911 if you see downed power lines and trees.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit around Tuesday afternoon. County officials are encouraging people to stay home during that time if you’re able to.

