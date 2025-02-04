New Orleans nurse who cared for terror attack patients gifted tickets to Super Bowl

By Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — A New Orleans nurse received the surprise of a lifetime this week after she helped care for people injured in the Bourbon Street terror attack.

Ashley Furniture and NFL player Demario Davis teamed up to give Super Bowl tickets to Stevey Kells, a clinical nurse supervisor at LCMC.

She received the tickets for her heroic efforts following the Bourbon Street terror attack.

Kells, who is still processing the news, expressed her excitement and shock.

She plans to take her boyfriend to the game.

Watch the amazing moment in the video player above.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.