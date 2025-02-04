Local teen recovering after flying through window and breaking her neck in two places

By David Pace

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — After four surgeries and numerous broken bones, Tabitha Laybourn is grateful to be alive.

The 19-year-old Idaho Falls teenager was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise following a late night car crash along Interstate 84 on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Laybourn and her 17-year-old sister, Ezzmarelda, left Idaho Falls shortly after midnight to visit a younger sibling in Washington for a birthday celebration. Around 5:15 a.m., their car hit the median near New Plymouth (between Nampa and the Idaho-Oregon border) and rebounded back into traffic, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

As the girls were removing their seatbelts from the initial incident, Idaho State Police Trooper Jace Shirrmacher tells EastIdahoNews.com they were hit from behind by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Tabitha was ejected from the vehicle.

“I flew out the window and ended up breaking my neck in two places, (as well as) my collarbone, my chest plate and my ankle,” Tabitha said.

The spunky teenager spent her 19th birthday in Saint Alphonsus Hospital on Wednesday, where she has undergone four surgeries in the past week and is in constant pain.

Surgeons have operated twice on her neck, as well as on her ankle and collarbone.

Currently, she can’t even grasp a cup and will have to undergo intense physical therapy, occupational therapy and rehabilitation in the coming weeks and months to regain her mobility.

“I can’t move my arms above my shoulder height,” she said. “I’m non-weight bearing for the next six weeks on my entire right side.”

Ezzmarelda suffered eight fractures in her spine, but was released last week from the hospital with a back brace.

The driver of the Jeep also left the hospital the day of the accident and is doing well, according to Shirrmacher.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Tabitha works as a medical technician at a rehabilitation care center in Idaho Falls. Being a recipient of medical care has completely changed her perspective.

“I have a lot more sympathy for my patients now,” Tabitha said. “I already had sympathy for them. Now that I’m on the receiving end of this, I feel bad. …I’m so independent, and I’m so used to (caring) for other people.”

Returning to work is one of her top priorities, but she isn’t sure if her body will be the same.

“My hands are not going to go back to where they need to be. I need to be able to lift,” Tabitha said.

She’s grateful for the family who has visited her in the hospital. To others who are in pain or going through life-altering situations and difficulties, Tabitha offers some advice.

“Try and find (your) happy spot,” she said. “I know that reading has been a big escape for me in the hospital. It’s hard, and it hurts, but you’ll get through it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.