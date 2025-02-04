‘I don’t need to follow the rules’: Homeowner refuses to clean up hoarder house

By Ryan Arbogast

NORTH NAPLES, Florida (WZVN) — A home on Highlands Drive in North Naples (near Pine Ridge Road) has become the center of a long-standing neighborhood battle, with more than 20 code violations and citations dating back to 2004, according to Collier County public records.

“It’s been a cycle of having fun. I’m the unofficial mascot of Code Enforcement now,” said Bobby Pekar, the homeowner.

The homeowner owes nearly $10,000 in fines, according to Collier County Growth Management.

“I have rights, especially as an American Indian. I don’t have to go by any county ordinances,” Pekar said.

The property is cluttered with junk – inside and out – ranging from trash and rotting food to an assortment of knickknacks, derelict cars, religious pieces, artwork, and everything under the sun, according to complaints filed to Collier County Code Enforcement.

In addition, a makeshift encampment has been set up in the backyard.

“The hands of Christ is us helping people, and I got homeless people living here for free,” Pekar said.

The ongoing dispute will continue at a county code enforcement meeting scheduled for March 7. Officials will determine whether further action is needed to address the property’s violations. Collier County Code Enforcement did not respond to requests for comment on ongoing investigations.

