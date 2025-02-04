Body-cam footage shows toddler left in car by parents

By Sofia Sutter

Click here for updates on this story

EDGEWATER, Florida (WESH) — The Edgewater Police Department released the body-cam footage from when two parents left a toddler in a car to go drinking last week.

Kristina Vitucci, 35, and her boyfriend Joshua Harris, 39, were arrested Tuesday night on charges of felony child neglect. They left Vitucci’s two-year-old daughter inside an unlocked car for many hours at an Edgewater bar located off Ridgewood Avenue.

WESH 2 previously reported that the arrest took place after police responded to a witness who reported hearing screaming from a vehicle and saw a baby alone in a car.

In the body-cam footage, the police approach the vehicle and open the door to check on the child. Harris approaches the car with the keys, saying that he is the boyfriend of the child’s mother and Vitucci is inside.

Vitucci is then escorted from the bar and into the parking lot where she is questioned by police while Harris is questioned separately.

Police removed the two-year-old from the car.

The couple then argues in the car about the charges and who is at fault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.