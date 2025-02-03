Unsung hero: Family fights for recognition of Vietnam heroism

By Ben Kaplan

ALGONA, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowa veteran Greg Arrowood, who served in Vietnam is still seeking a prestigious military decoration he was recommended for nearly 60 years ago. His grandson, Luke, wants to make sure the Algona native gets the recognition they both feel he deserves. And the paperwork detailing his bravery suggests they’re not alone.

“That was the Arrowood clan years ago,” Greg Arrowood said as he looked at an old family photo.

It’s further proof that pictures can capture a family’s bond. And decisions can define it.

Like when Luke Arrowood decided to go to college in Mason City.

“My grandma was telling me when she was still around it was kind of like God’s blessing that I ended up going to NIACC because that’s when she was diagnosed with cancer the first time around,” Luke said.

And to come back the year after she passed.

“It was really beneficial for both of us,” Greg Arrowood said.

Luke is by his grandfather’s side again. This time, because of a decision the Arrowoods believe wasn’t made six decades ago.

“Well, back then, the draft was still in place, and in Algona, they could tell you almost how many days it was going to be before you got the letter that you were going to be drafted,” Greg said.

So, instead of waiting for the inevitable, he enlisted. Greg loved to fly but says he couldn’t be a pilot because of his eyesight, so he wound up as a crew chief on the Ole Prophet.

“I was in charge of the aircraft, flying along with the aircraft and keeping the windows clean. Simple, simple things,” Greg said.

It was anything but simple on Jan. 5, 1968.

“All heck then breaks loose,” Greg said.

And it’s all in a signed account. It documents how Spc. Arrowood was crewing one of the helicopters, also called “chalks” or “ships.”

“We land in groups of five, and we let the infantry out, and they head into the tree line,” Greg said.

On this day, they were carrying troops into the landing zone during a combat assault in a southeast section of what was then South Vietnam.

“It’s very, very hectic and very active,” Greg said.

Arrowood’s group received hostile fire during the climb-out. But the second group of five was met by it.

“It says that Chalk 6, Helicopter 6, the Pilot, William Preston, was shot,” Luke Arrowood said, reading from the account.

Another helicopter crashed, killing its crew chief. Following an air strike, Arrowood’s chalk delivered reinforcements to the area and then landed in the pick-up zone, where mortar rounds began exploding around it.

“He jumped out of the helicopter and took cover and then waited until the mortar rounds kind of loaded down, ran back into the helicopter, made his quick check around like he was trained to do, and then went and got a pilot and strapped the pilot back in,” Luke said.

Arrowood’s chopper refueled and then took more troops to a different landing zone. That patrol was met by enemy fire.

The account said, “Ignoring the bullets hitting his ship, Arrowood identified the friendly from the enemy, covering their withdrawal with gunfire and kept firing as the choppers pulled away, making their escape.”

Arrowood would again provide effective suppressive gunfire as his ship was involved in helping get dozens of troops out of the initial landing zone.

“That’s a pretty vital role in a fairly hectic situation,” Luke said.

“Nearly INSURMOUNTABLE,” the account reads. The superiors who signed off agreed because it recommended him for the Distinguished Flying Cross, which is awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight. However, those initial stages are as far as the recommendation got.

“There is no approval or disapproval followed by a signature date,” Luke said while looking at the recommendation.

Fifty-seven years later, why it was overlooked is still a mystery Arrowood has spent decades trying to solve.

“At least Luke has been able to get ahold of people. Years ago, you would call and just be put on hold,” Greg said.

“My theory is that it just got missed. And being that it’s 57 years later, finding evidence for it is going to be very challenging,” Luke said.

Luke is doing everything he can. His research shows the two witnesses to Greg’s actions that day, both on his helicopter, received the Distinguished Flying Cross. And this paperwork listing the personnel involved in action that day shows all four, including the gunner, were at least recommended for it.

Luke said his grandfather was the only one who didn’t receive it, and the only one who is still alive.

“I guess the times when I’ve thought about it and stuff. I just figure that somebody just forgot about me,” Greg said.

Luke won’t let that happen.

“I’ve been told no multiple times,” Luke said.

Including by the Army Review Board. Twice.

“‘Due to insufficient evidence, the board recommends denial of the Distinguished Flying Cross,'” Luke reads from the rejection documents.

But the Arrowoods fight on.

“I think the fact that Luke is so involved with this now, the story will continue. If nothing else, the story will continue,” Greg said.

Another decision Luke made that’s making this bond even stronger.

Luke says the Army Review Board brought Title 10 USC 1130 to his attention.

It states, in part: “Member of Congress (MOC) may request consideration/reconsideration of a proposal for an award or presentation of decoration either for an individual or unit, that is not otherwise authorized to be presented or awarded due to limitations established by law or policy for timely submission of a recommendation.”

The Arrowoods have been in contact with the offices of U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Joni Ernst but say they haven’t received much help.

KCCI reached out to both, but didn’t receive replies before our initial story ran on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Ernst’s office sent a statement on Friday, saying the process requires extensive evidence and specific military reports.

“Senator Ernst is grateful for Greg Arrowood’s service to our country and our office has been working with his family to get them the information and resources they need to continue this review.”

