Temple University student, 2 others accused of impersonating ICE agents on campus

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Temple University student was suspended after reportedly impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Unit (ICE) agent on campus over the weekend.

The 22-year-old student, identified by Philadelphia police as Aidan Steigelmann, is also charged with impersonating an officer.

Temple police said in total, three people are accused of imitating ICE agents on the school’s North Philadelphia campus on Saturday, Feb. 1.

In an update Monday morning, Philadelphia police said two of the suspects involved identified themselves as police and ICE agents while trying to enter the Johnson and Hardwick Residence Halls just after 9:30 p.m. Steigelmann spoke to the two other individuals involved before all three left the area in a Jaguar SUV, police said, and were gone by the time officers arrived.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to the Insomnia Cookies location on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where Temple police said the three men were disrupting the business and recorded video. Two of the individuals were seen wearing shirts that said “Police” and “ICE” in white lettering.

Using cameras in the area, investigators located the vehicle driven by the three individuals around Temple’s campus. At 10 p.m., police arrested Steigelmann on the 1700 block of North 12th Street. Temple University said Steigelmann has since been placed on an interim suspension.

As stated in Temple’s Student Code of Conduct, the school said “any student found responsible for this conduct will be subject to disciplinary action… including expulsion.”

Philadelphia police said they’re still looking for two more men suspected of impersonating officers.

The Philadelphia Police Department is now leading the investigation with help from the TUPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or text the PPD’s anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Temple Police at Investigations@temple.edu or call 215-204-1234.

The impersonation report comes in the wake of President Trump’s immigration crackdown and promise to carry out mass deportations in his first weeks in office. In a statement released Jan. 31, Temple President John Fry said the school hasn’t received “any reports of federal Immigration and Enforcement Unit (ICE) agents being on campus.”

“All law enforcement actions on campus, however, would need to comply with typical processes, including a warrant or court order when appropriate,” he said.

On the day of his inauguration, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked that order.

