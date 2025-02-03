Restaurant worker honored for saving man who was trapped in burning car

By WXYZ

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Michigan (WXYZ) — A restaurant worker who rescued a person from a burning car in Dearborn Heights last year was honored with an award on Monday in the city.

According to the City of Dearborn Heights, a vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on Oct. 9 in the area of Warren and Beach.

The person inside the car was unconscious and was trapped inside with a broken leg.

Ahmed Shraim came out from the restaurant he works at as a cook and was able to drag the person to safety, and then went right back to work.

On Monday, Ahmed was awarded a citizen award from the city in recognition of his exceptional service to the community.

“I saw the cars on fire, the one car, and all I thought about was maybe there’s kids in the car, and just I need to save this person,” Ahmed said.

He said he got the man out of the car and tried his best to keep him calm while the ambulance was on the way.

“You just need a little humanity in you. That’s all. when you see someone is getting hurt in front of you, you just need a little humanity and then you act accordingly,” he said.

