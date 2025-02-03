METRO Expands Regional Mobility with New Missouri City Park & Ride

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a major step toward enhancing regional transit accessibility, METRO has officially unveiled the Missouri City Park & Ride—a state-of-the-art transportation hub designed to cater to the growing commuter population in Missouri City and Fort Bend County.

Strategically located at the intersection of Fort Bend Parkway and Knight Road, this cutting-edge facility provides seamless connectivity to the Texas Medical Center, offering commuters direct access to METRORail and multiple local bus routes.

Additionally, the Park & Ride serves as a designated stop for METRO’s 363 Missouri City curb2curb service, ensuring residents can easily travel between neighborhoods and key transit routes.

A Bold Leap for Regional Transit

“As this community continues to expand, the need for reliable public transportation has never been greater,” stated METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “This new Park & Ride facility strengthens our commitment to providing accessible, efficient, and sustainable mobility solutions for Houston-area commuters.”

The Missouri City Park & Ride boasts: ✅ 1,750 covered parking spaces for commuter convenience ✅ A covered waiting area for a comfortable transit experience ✅ Strategic location near a growing commercial and residential hub

Positioned within Phase III of the Fort Bend Town Center development, this new hub integrates seamlessly into a thriving mixed-use district featuring residential, retail, and entertainment options, making public transit an attractive, convenient, and sustainable alternative to daily commutes.

With the opening of this modern transit center, METRO has retired the 271 Missouri City – SH6 Park & Ride route, replacing it with the 270 Missouri City Park & Ride route, which will operate exclusively from this new facility at:

📍 20525 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Fresno, Texas 77545

Driving the Future of Houston’s Public Transit

As Houston’s leading public transit provider, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) remains committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable, and accessible transportation options. METRO’s diverse network includes:

🚍 Local Bus & Park & Ride Commuter Buses 🚊 METRORail: Red Line, Green Line, and Purple Line ♿ METROLift Paratransit Service 🛣️ HOV/HOT Express Lanes 🚖 Curb2curb Microtransit Service 🚐 METRO Star Vanpool

Beyond transit, METRO continues to invest in road improvement projects and transportation infrastructure to meet Houston’s evolving needs.

Plan Your Ride with Ease

Stay connected with Houston’s transit future by visiting RideMETRO.org—your go-to source for route details, schedules, and transit updates.

📲 Download the RideMETRO app to plan your trip, track real-time transit updates, and pay your fare directly from your phone!

