Former employee accused of stealing over $1.2M from business

By Vanessa Laurent

Click here for updates on this story

JUPITER, Florida (WPBF) — A former financial controller at Fitzhugh Holdings LLC (FITZ) is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million from the company over two years.

Michele Nichols, hired in 2021 to manage company finances, allegedly used payroll software to send company money to her own bank accounts. The owner, John Caldwell, became suspicious in early 2024 after noticing financial discrepancies. When he investigated, he discovered Nichols had a past fraud case and was ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution.

Authorities say Nichols disguised transactions under company names to steal money, some of which may have been used to pay her previous legal debts. She was fired, and police launched an investigation.

Nichols is now facing charges of grand theft, fraud, and falsifying business records.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.