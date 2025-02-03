Firefighters free hawk in Murphysboro lake

By Mike Mohundro

MURPHYSBORO, Illinois (WSIL) — Firefighters in Murphysboro responded to help free a stuck hawk on Sunday.

The Murphysboro Fire Department sent out firefighters to help a red-tailed hawk which was tangled up in some fishing line at Brown’s Lake on Sunday evening.

Both Captain Nance, Captain Dosch responded, along with Chief McBride and Animal Control Officer Mark Tincher. They used some cold water rescue equipment and assisted the animal.

Nance entered the water and used a cage to help control the bird to help free it from being tangled in a tree limb it was hanging from.

After a short time, Nance was able to free the hawk and bring it to shore.

Firefighters said the hawk appeared to have some injuries to the wing and it will be taken to an animal rehabilitation facility on Monday morning.

