Divers recover body from sunken fishing boat off downeast Maine

By Connor Clement

Click here for updates on this story

TOWNSHIP OF TRESCOTT, Maine (WMTW) — A team of divers recovered a body from inside the cabin of the sunken fishing vessel “Sudden Impact,” authorities said.

The Department of Marine Resources said in a press release that the body was discovered around 7 a.m. Sunday, where authorities located the fishing vessel submerged in 160 feet of water near Moose Cove, between Cutler and Lubec, on Jan. 19.

The body, believed to be that of Chester Barrett or his son Aaron, has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

Chester Barrett and his son, Aaron Barrett were reported missing by a family member, after the father and son who were aboard their 34-foot scallop fishing vessel left Cobscook Bay State Park in Edmunds at around 5 a.m. Jan. 18. and never returned home.

Divers had been trying to recover their bodies since they first discovered a body in the vessel on Jan. 23.

“Throughout this difficult process, the Barrett family has led the mission to recover Chester and Aaron, supported by numerous local fishermen,” Marine Patrol Capt. Colin MacDonald said in a statement.

The volunteer dive team that located the body included divers from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

“Facing air temperatures near zero degrees, extreme tidal currents, and limited underwater visibility, the dive team members executed a meticulously planned dive to conduct a thorough search of the vessel,” MacDonald said.

Authorities say the other body has not been found. Maine Marine Patrol said it will continue periodic patrols in the area in an effort to locate him.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all those involved in this recovery effort, particularly the divers and local community members who dedicated their time and resources to assisting the Barrett family during this heartbreaking time,” MacDonald said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.